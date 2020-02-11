Shirley was born November 4, 1934 in Plainsview, Texas and passed into the arms of her Lord, January 23, 2020 in Stanwood, Wash.
Shirley had lived in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico and California before moving to Alaska. She went to work for the State of Alaska Employment Security in Seward and was there for 17 years until her retirement in 1988 when she moved to Camano Island.
While working for the State she was very involved in the IAPES and was District President at one time. She was proud of the work she did to get the maximum prison in Seward where her name is on the plaque.
She enjoyed the time spent with the Red Hat ladies here on Camano Island. As Charlotte said "we loved to play Scrabble and hit garage sales."
She was a very talented artist. We will have the paintings and writings to pass on. Raising eight kids and making them all feel special was a hard task but she did it.
Shirley is survived by her children, Barbara (Ron) Nelson, Burl Reynolds, David (Kathy) Reynolds; stepchildren, Jeanette King, Buryl (Marilyn) Reynolds, Carlton (Tugie) Reynolds, Bob Reynolds; 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, her brother Claude (Cara) Rateau, her extended family the Cordova's and special friends Virginia Wooten and Billie Lawson.
Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Eula Pauline (Mobley) Rateau, father, Bernice Burl Bryant, stepfather Clarence Rateau and step-son Jewell Reynolds.
There will be a celebration of life held in her honor at the Utsalady Park on Feb. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. For more information call Burl 360-387-3125.
