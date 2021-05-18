Sue Jonson, 61, of Mill Creek, Wash., passed away on April 29, 2021. She was 61.
Sue's life revolved around her family. She met her husband Jim in 1982. They dated a few times and then lost touch for about a year. In June 1983, Jim was working at the Bank of Stanwood when he came across a loan file with Sue's name on it. He opened the file and discovered it was going to be Sue's birthday in a few days so he sent her a birthday card. After receiving the card, Sue called Jim to thank him, and they talked on the phone long enough for Jim to ask Sue on another date. From that day on, the two were inseparable. With husband Jim, they shared 37 incredible years making several trips to Disneyland, Hawaii, Wapato Point, and later on taking a tour of New England and a road trip to Yellowstone. But most important was raising their daughters Ashley and Amanda. They not are not only beautiful young women, but they follow Sue's footsteps by being amazing mothers like her. Sue was so proud of all their accomplishments.
In 2017, Sue's dreams came true when she finally became a Grandma. Noah, Sophie and Parker were the lights of her life, and nothing brought her more joy than spoiling them with clothes, books, toys and most importantly her time. As her grandson Noah said, "we were always surrounded by love at Grandma's."
Sue was born on June 11, 1959, in Scranton, PA., the middle child of Walter and Dorothy Thomas. Over the years, the family spent time in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and California before finally settling in Stanwood, WA in 1981 where she would meet Jim a year later. One of Sue's fond memories of growing up was a cross-country trip the family made when moving from New Jersey to California.
Sue always joked that she retired to become a full time Grandma, but prior to that Sue had a 30-year career in the family business. Thomas & Associates Insurance Broker in Stanwood. She had a passion for helping churches and religious organizations across the country navigate the complexities of insurance, and they gravitated to her warm spirit and compassionate nature. It was recently said that "Sue always expressed herself in a loving and spiritual way. She always radiated a quality that drew people in. What a lasting legacy she leaves for us now to demonstrate in our lives."
This past year, Sue rediscovered her love of knitting. She spent countless hours knitting blankets, hats and other keepsakes for her loved ones. We will treasure them forever. Due to the pandemic, many of Sue and Jim's retirement travel plans were put on hold, but they still had time for daily walks that they would take throughout their Mill Creek neighborhood.
Sue is survived by her husband Jim, daughter Ashley Abrams (Matt), daughter Amanda Rieger (Nathan), precious grandchildren Noah Abrams, Sophie Rieger, and Parker Abrams; mother Dorothy Thomas; brother Scott Thomas (Jeanni); brother Walter Thomas III (Hether); and countless nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
At Sue's request, no services will be held. To keep Sue's memory alive, we ask that you reach out and do something nice for someone else just as she would have done.
