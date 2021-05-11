Suzanne Patricia Radliff Sather, 77, beloved wife of Lawrence Arne Sather and mother of Charlotte Sather Davis and Victoria Rebecca Sather, grandmother of Bellatrix Amelia Davis, died peacefully May 2, 2021.
Guests are welcome to attend the graveside service at Valley View Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11.
Memorial donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society.See full obituary at gilbertsonfh.com
