VIOLET MADISEN
SUBMITTED

Violet G. Madsen, 87, of Stanwood, passed away on October 19, 2019.

She is survived by four children, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Violet was preceded in death by her husband and son.

Private family services were held under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home.

We will cherish our memories forever.

