Virginia "Jean" Dangel, 92, passed away at Providence Hospital in Everett Wash., her son Steven Dangel and his wife Sheena were by her side when she passed. She was born in Bowdle, S.D., on Oct. 11, 1928. Jean married her beloved Bill Dangel on June 16, 1947, in Bowdle, S.D.
Jean loved her husband and family and was always talking about how she had seven children, she spent her life taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved "Bill" William Dangel; son James F. Dangel; father Andrew Feist; mother, Carolina Feist; brother, Vincent Feist; and sister, MaryAnn Goare.
She is survived by her children, Steven A. Dangel (Sheena), John J. Dangel (Shelly), William S. Dangel (Cyndia), Mary Hillier (Terry), Linda Rodriguez, Patricia Price (Jeremy), 23 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter; as well as many loving friends.
Jean spent several years serving her community at the Stanwood/Camano Food Bank. She also served on a pro-life group with friends from her church. A Rosary Service will be held at 6 pm, Friday, May 7, 2021, and a Mass at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Stanwood, WA.
Arrangements under the direction of Gilbertson Funeral Home.
