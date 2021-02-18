Walter Schoenbachler passed away on February 5, 2021, just one week shy of his 90th birthday. He was surrounded by family as he took his last breath.
Walter was born in the small town of Gross, Switzerland, on February 12, 1931. At the age of 25, he immigrated to the United States and went to work on his uncle's dairy farm in Kent, Wash. He soon met the daughter of a local Swiss farmer who became his wife and sidekick for the rest of his life.
Walter and Clara (Horath) were married on October 25, 1958. Together they worked hard to raise a family of six children. When Walter retired from farming, his son Fred took over the farm which became known as Sildahl Farms. Walter will be remembered for his hard work ethic, his strong hands, his scythed windrows, his love of neatness and order, his often repeated Swiss sayings, and so much more.
Walter is survived by his wife Clara; his children Walt (Donna), Bonnie (Garth) Arnhart, Trudy (Rob) Egelstad, Fred (Tammi), Marlene (Tim) Francis, Paul (KaeCee); 27 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and numerous other relatives mostly in Switzerland.
Private family funeral arrangements are under Gilbertson' Funeral Home.
