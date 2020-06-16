Our father, William A. Bone, passed away peacefully June 7, 2020. Dad was born at home in Beardsley, Minn., on Jan. 29, 1921.
His parents, Turner and Nettie, along with his sisters and brother, left the farm when Dad was in eighth grade and made their home in Alderwood Manor.
He and Mom were classmates from the time they met in grade school until they graduated from Edmonds High School.
Both of our parents were WWII veterans. By 1943 Dad was overseas in the South Pacific with the Navy Seabees 55th Battalion and Mom was in California as a Navy lab technician.
They began to write to one another; Dad was discharged in December, 1945, and they were married in January, 1946. The three of us were born in short order. Dad and his business partner Fred Stadler opened Richmond Concrete Products in Lynnwood in 1946.
Dad purchased a farm on Whidbey Island in 1958. We lived there in the summers, and when he retired, he and Mom moved there permanently. He had many wonderful years on South Whidbey, tending to his Black Angus cattle, growing a huge garden, hunting with friends, meeting at the fire hall, serving his church, and making life-long friends.
He and Mom left there to make their home in Stanwood in 2003. Mom passed away in 2009, and Dad spent the remainder of his life bravely, while grieving, the loss of his best friend.
Dad is survived by his three children, Beth, Kathy and Bill; four grandchildren, Maija (Paul), Annie (Dave), Tyler (Aubrey), and Connor; three greatgrandchildren, Simon, Ava, and Bryce; and his niece Sandrea (Art) and their family.
We are forever grateful to Dad for the lessons in living he taught us, the love and care he gave us, and the fun we had as a family. In his nearly one hundred years of living, he touched many lives.
We would like to thank Renee Hemmingsen and the wonderful care-giving women at Hemmingsen Elder Care for the laughter, love, and joy they shared with Dad, making the last three and a half years the best they could be.
We will miss Dad, and we celebrate his wonderful life. Because of the current public health situation, we will have a small family service as soon as it is feasible. Please visit the Gilbertson Funeral Home website (gilbertsonfh.com) to sign the guest book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.