Beloved husband, father, and grandfather Bill Cabe passed away March 31, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 81 years old. Bill was a longtime resident of Stanwood, Wash., making his home there for over 60 years. Born in Darrington, Wash., to William "Glenn" Cabe and Alvina 'Tillie" Erickson, his family moved and lived for several years in California. During that time, Bill fondly remembered spending many a summer at his grandparent's (Jim and Clara Pryor) farm in Silvana, Wash. In the late 1950s the family relocated to Stanwood, Wash. As a teen, Bill milked cows on the family farm and worked for Twin City foods. He graduated Twin City High School in 1958. After high school, Bill pursued a career as a mason, apprenticing with the Roodzant brothers and working later for several local builders and also independently. He loved working with natural stone and many described his fireplaces, BBQ's, patios and gateposts as not only useful but also works of art. Bill also had many interests and hobbies. He was a certified scuba diver, enjoyed carpentry, welding and working on cars. He also loved the outdoors. He loved to garden, especially growing corn and potatoes. Many years of his youth were spent duck and bird hunting with his much loved black Labrador Retriever "Lady". His favorite destination was to visit his favorite uncle, Jim Erickson, and family in Hoonah, Alaska where he loved to fish, hunt and enjoy the rugged landscape. He also loved a good conversation and gathering with friends. He never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He always had some great stories to tell.
Bill leaves behind his wife of 57 years, Janice Cabe of Stanwood, Wash., daughters Vicki Giacoman (Oscar) of Arlington, Wash., and Vanessa Cabe (Josh Jozwik) of Stanwood, Wash. He also leaves behind four grandsons, Jacob Cabe (Angela) of Camano Island, Wash., Josh Hodges, William Kallock, Levi Jozwik and one great grandson, Koltom Hodges. He is also survived by his sisters Anita (Jim) Bickford, Artis (Jack) Wollin, and sister-in-law Debbie Specht, all of Stanwood, Wash., along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Paul Specht, and great-grandson Kaison Hodges and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
We miss you every day! Your laughter, your love and your great stories that we will cherish forever...
Service for Bill has been delayed due to Covid, the family hopes to have a celebration of life to be announced later this year in Darrington, Wash., where Bill will be interred in the family plot.
" A limb has fallen from the family tree that says grieve not for me, remember the best of times, the laughter, the song, the good life I lived while I was strong"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.