William Boyd O'Dannel, 83, of Camano Island, Wash., passed away on November 25, 2020. Bill, as he was known by his friends, passed away due to Heart and Gastric Cancer complications. He lived a remarkable life, full of experiences and adventures that could fill pages of books.
A few of Bill's passions throughout his years included Motocross Racing, Woodworking and Cars, specifically his 1966 912 Porsche that he affectionately called his "Little Red" His most prideful passion and longest running was his love for his wife Beverly of 64 years and his four children.
Bill maintained a zeal for life with an infectious positivity that he spread wherever he would go. Though he loved Blues music, his soul was full of joy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and would want everyone to remember one of his favorite phrases, "Life Is Good". A party will be held to celebrate his life as Bill specifically requested in the covid-free future. We love you Dad!
