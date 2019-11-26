Woodrow James Ingraham Jr (Jim) was born in Seattle Wash., January, 21 1939, and passed away peacefully November, 17 2019, with his daughter Kathy and son-in-law Dickson at his side.
Jim was preceded by the love of his life Connie.
Loved by all who knew him. He will be eternally remembered for his jokes that always brought a smile and will never be forgotten...
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.