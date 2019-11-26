WOODROW JAMES INGRAHAM JR (JIM)
Submitted

Woodrow James Ingraham Jr (Jim) was born in Seattle Wash., January, 21 1939, and passed away peacefully November, 17 2019, with his daughter Kathy and son-in-law Dickson at his side.

Jim was preceded by the love of his life Connie.

Loved by all who knew him. He will be eternally remembered for his jokes that always brought a smile and will never be forgotten...

More from this section

Tags

Load comments