Disagreement is inevitable, but the sharing of ideas and debate is an important part of the well-being of our community and nation. It only works, though, if civil conversation is possible.
What is the point of civil conversation? To build understanding. Even if people disagree, there is value in understanding a person’s position and why they hold it.
Lately though, the sharing of opinions often looks more like a street fight than a discussion. The only result is anger and wounds.
With the rhetoric heating up prior to Election Day and the volume of letters to the editor growing, more are failing to make the cut for publication. Some are mean-spirited, and some are repetitive rants. Far too many — left and right — are just angry.
So we are taking a step back. This Views page will provide a space for civil expression of issues this community cares about — emphasis on civil.
We have a longer set of guidelines on the letters section of SCnews.com/opinion. But here are some basics:
We welcome opinion of current news events — why you approved or disapproved, or what you think should happen instead. The focus should be your opinion, more than a reporting of facts.
Certainly there are times when a fact or two is needed to support an opinion. In those cases, letter writers need to be accountable for their words because our focus on covering local news means we do not always have time to fact-check letters. So please include where you read the information in parentheses after the fact presented. “Facts” without sources will not be printed. If we find the source questionable or indicative of a conspiracy theory, we will not print it.
We avoid letters with personal reporting of things you have seen or heard because they are things we cannot confirm. Leave the reporting to the journalists, and we’ll leave the opinions to you. We do appreciate news tips. If you learn of local news that you think should be covered, please email newsroom@scnews.com.
When it comes to local elections, we allow 200-word maximum endorsements for candidates you support. Focus your comments on why you support them, but avoid statements about the competitor. State and national politics is somewhat different. Criticism of candidates is acceptable, but we ask that you watch your word choices. Avoid name-calling, cursing and yelling (as in all caps). Claims made as facts must include sources.
We will not print anything that we believe could be deemed racially offensive. Just because it doesn’t offend you doesn’t mean it won’t offend others.
We reserve the right to edit. We may remove inappropriate phrases if the letter makes sense without them. Or we may dismiss a letter entirely. We will not necessarily contact you about edits or letter rejection. Processing letters is just one of many tasks here, and we don’t always have time to send letters back or to debate what is fit for print.
Rather than focus on every rule (some of which cannot be anticipated), write letters as if you are in a formal setting where polite behavior is expected. This is a 129-year-old newspaper, and a little formality isn’t too much to ask. Remember that the writers printed on these pages are your neighbors.
And fair warning: After the election, we will avoid letters that gloat about outcomes. That goes for local and national races. Loss is going to be painful for a significant part of our population no matter how this election goes. And yet we all will still be neighbors. Salt in wounds helps no one.
Civil discourse has become a lost art, but it is something we desperately need to recover for our community’s sake, especially now.
We will aim to do our part here. Thank you for doing yours.
