Puget Sound Regional Council gave an official designation to the Cascade Industrial Center in north Snohomish County on Thursday, June 27. The action approved the site (formerly known as the Arlington Marysville Manufacturing Industrial Center) as a regional manufacturing/industrial center and certifies a subarea plan for the area.
Cascade Industrial Center occupies more than 4,000 acres in the cities of Arlington and Marysville. The land within the CIC is specifically zoned for commercial uses with an emphasis on manufacturing and industrial businesses.
The regional center designation puts Arlington and Marysville on the map for businesses looking for a place to locate and invest. It also qualifies the area for federal funding for important infrastructure including transportation projects to help move workers and commerce.
In addition to the regional center designation, the CIC has a unique tax incentive for manufacturing or industrial companies locating in it. The cities of Arlington and Marysville successfully lobbied the state legislature to allow for a local property tax exemption for new manufacturing/industrial facilities built within the CIC. To qualify for the incentive, a company must create at least 25 new, full-time jobs paying at least $18 per hour.
This incentive is unique to Washington state and serves as a great attraction for bringing new businesses into north Snohomish County. The CIC is also a designated “opportunity zone” under the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
Long term, the Cascade Industrial Center is poised to create over 25,000 new, family wage jobs in Arlington and Marysville over the next 20 years. Significant transportation and utility investments in the CIC, in addition to the regional center designation and incentives, make it one of the most appealing areas for manufacturing and industrial investment.
The cities of Arlington and Marysville in conjunction with Snohomish County, Economic Alliance of Snohomish County and the Port of Everett have partnered with Greater Seattle Partners to market the CIC.
Greater Seattle Partners is a new economic development organization that works to bring new economic activity to the Puget Sound region. This partnership has already proven to be a worthwhile endeavor for all involved.
As part of this partnership, GSP has assisted in the creation of a new website to market the Cascade Industrial Center to prospective investors. The website highlights the site’s assets and incentives and provides tools to help investors identify specific properties and locations that fit their needs.
Snohomish County Council will continue working with Greater Seattle Partners to attend national and international site selector conferences and summits to market the CIC and showcase the benefits of creating jobs in north Snohomish County.
I am proud of the work done so far at the Cascade Industrial Center. At the heart of this effort is collaboration between local government, industry and economic development organizations. None of this would have been possible without these great partnerships. I am excited to continue this work and see what the future holds for the Cascade Industrial Center and north Snohomish County workers and families.
