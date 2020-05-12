I set out to catch the bus and then stopped. Do I have a face mask with me? I went back inside and grabbed my red bandanna.
At the bus stop, I watched another rider approach. He stood 10 feet away. He also had a face mask around his neck. “Good morning,” I said. “Are you a regular bus rider?” He answered, “Yes, I use the bus twice a week to get to work.”
A third rider approached. He also stopped 10 feet away. When he saw us with our masks, he reached into his pack, pulled out a bandanna, folded it into a triangle and tied it around his face.
After a few minutes, the bus pulled up and we climbed aboard. There was a plastic shield around the driver’s seat. Everyone inside wore a face mask and sat with an empty seat between them. It wasn’t crowded. Ridership has dropped about 80% since the virus struck and the governor urged us to “Stay Home, Stay Healthy.”
Island Transit provides an essential service making sure people still have transportation to food, medicine, health care and essential jobs. The paratransit program provides door-to-door service for disabled and seniors who qualify. But both the bus and paratransit should be used only for essential travel during the pandemic.
They are among the changes Island Transit — and most other transit agencies, such as Community Transit in Snohomish County — have adopted due to the pandemic and dropping ridership levels.
Signs on the bus urged us to "Prevent the Spread, Stay Home," and "Don’t ride the bus if you’re sick." The front seats were folded up to allow the bus operator enough physical distance from passengers.
There was just one elderly woman with a walker in the front section but still 6 feet away. Anyone who needs to use the ramp can still get access to the bus.
Because ridership has dropped so drastically in the past two months, bus routes have been reduced. I went online to check the schedule information before leaving home. Or people can call dispatch at 360-678-7771. The number is on the bus stop sign.
I was on the Route 1 that circles Camano Island. It takes me to the grocery store, a trip I make just once a week. I walk about a half mile from my house to take the bus so I carry a pack for my groceries. It’s nice walking with fewer cars on the road. Other people used bikes to reach the bus that day.
Island Transit has taken several steps to keep employees and riders safe. They encourage riders to wear a face mask, wash our hands or use hand sanitizer before entering the bus. We sit 6 feet away from others including the bus operator.
We cover our cough or sneeze with a tissue or sleeve. We only make essential trips. And if we’re sick, they ask us to please stay home.
Island Transit crews perform a deep clean and sanitize the buses and facilities daily. Bus operators wear masks and have sanitizer and wipes on each bus to be used as needed. They’re doing their best to keep our riders and bus operators safe and healthy, but they need everyone’s help to do so. Bring a face mask and hand sanitizer, and ride the bus for essential trips only.
We’re all in this together.
