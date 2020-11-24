The Stanwood and Camano Island Chambers of Commerce encourage residents to shop local and support the myriad businesses in the area this holiday season.
Shopping local is always a good idea — but now, more than ever, our local small business owners need your support.
Supporting small businesses in our area not only strengthens our local economy, but is also a fun and immersive experience. You’ll likely be greeted by a business owner who is passionate about the products they sell and dedicated to excellent customer service.
Our unique local shops and restaurants are what give the Stanwood-Camano area character and small-town charm. Most of the time, if the business owner doesn’t already know your name, they will remember it the next time you come back to shop — probably greeting you with a smile and a friendly “how can I help you today?”
How often do you get that kind of service at a large box store? The businesses in the Stanwood-Camano community — from home improvement services to healthcare to retail and more — are the backbone of our community, and they rely on your support to thrive.
The businesses in the Stanwood-Camano area are working tirelessly to ensure your experience with them is not only safe but also enjoyable. From online shopping to curbside pick-up and even the ability to schedule private shopping times, you can rest assured everything possible is being done to provide you with a safe and positive experience.
There are many ways you can support these local establishments in addition to making an in-store purchase.
Consider purchasing a gift card and introducing your friends or family members to your favorite business. Leave great online reviews, tip generously, sign up for a membership, or take some photos of your favorite product or service and share on social media.
Your dollars spent within the community not only support that local business but also the independent suppliers, retailers and artists who create the merchandise.
In addition, your tax dollars collected from shopping locally will also go toward schools, roads and parks, keeping our community vibrant and sustainable for years to come. Committing to shopping locally creates a win-win situation for everyone involved.
The best gift you can give this holiday season is to shop and support Stanwood-Camano businesses. We thank you in advance for your support and wish you and your families a wonderful holiday season.
