I am pleased that the work to gather experts and officials to speak at Town Hall-style meetings is paying off with increased access to Island County government. Residents are showing up and learning about county government and how by working together in community, we can address the problems we face.
With winter weather around the corner, the next Town Hall — 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Camano Multi-purpose Building, 141 NE Camano Drive — will talk about how to prepare for weather emergencies. I’m bringing in community partners who address preparedness as well as our Department of Emergency Management and Public Works.
Snowmageddon 2019 is as fresh as new snow in memory and we want to help you prepare early. As we learned, when we prepare, work together and support our neighbors we can get through weather and other significant events.
Plan ahead. Download the Island County Emergency App. Get snow tires or chains now. Know your snow routes on and off the island. Try to have at least a week of shelf stable food in your pantry. If you need help with this, contact the Stanwood Camano Food Bank. Check your generator and fuel. Have firewood, if applicable. Finally, know who your neighbors are — find who needs extra help and who can offer extra help. Together, we can be resilient.
The Town Hall on Oct. 24 at Camano Center focused on housing. It was well attended and a great opportunity to listen to the diversity of ideas about housing and sustainability for our island. Many in the audience were concerned about capacity for growth, a central theme in our planning efforts as we consider infrastructure, sustainability, traffic and the options available to us. Cities and counties are required by the Growth Management Act to plan for population changes and growth. Island County staff did an excellent job providing current information and proposals that may come before the Board of County Commissioners to address the challenges of housing.
I want to thank the members of our community who have volunteered monthly to participate in the workgroup on affordable housing priorities. Affordable housing is a local, state and national concern and Camano Island is not exempt from this issue. Our businesses have stated the need for housing to recruit and retain workers. We have also seen an increase in demand for senior housing options as the baby boomers age into retirement. The workgroup came to a consensus to focus on options for working families and seniors who seek to stay in our community by right-sizing housing to their physical and financial circumstances.
As always, there is time following the presentations for Q&A with the Commissioner on other issues. Nov. 14 is our last Camano Town Hall for 2019 since December’s meeting will be on North Whidbey. We will resume our Town Halls again in 2020. Thanks to all who have attended this year. Democracy works when we all show up.
