Dear Editor: Our morning worship service had been in the gardens, complete with bagpiper — now a lovely annual tradition for St. Aidan’s Day at St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church on Camano. It was a perfect late summer day and our hearts were full.
We were invited to gather near the bell tower near the entrance. Many of us were about to have our hearts shocked into a very different place.
We began with a short explanation and prayer. And then we tolled a bell for four minutes, one short minute for every hundred years since 1619, the year we now know the first slave ship arrived on our shores. More than 20 Africans, taken by force in their home country, had then been sold to new European settlers.
Wait a minute: 1619? Only 12 years after Jamestown, Virginia, the very first colony was founded? And, actually a year before the Pilgrims arrived at Plymouth Rock? Those hardy European settlers, risking everything for freedom, had immediately turned around and enslaved others?
Why hadn’t I known this? More importantly, why had I never even thought about it?
Thanks to the initial efforts of one brave woman, Nikole Hannah-Jones, with the backing of the New York Times, supported by the Smithsonian, we are now all on a journey to begin recovering the truth about the founding and the future of our beloved country.
The roots of the horrendous racial disparity throughout America are even deeper than previously thought. The history we have been taught is incomplete at best.
Our beautiful Washington home has minimal diversity, but this issue is everyone’s backyard, everyone’s family. Perhaps Hannah-Jones’ 1619 Project is a place to start expanding our knowledge and our hearts. Please take the time to read about it and related issues; visit pulitzercenter.org, search for 1619 Project.
