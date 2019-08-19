Dear Editor: I don’t know about anyone else, but I am starting to get really annoyed at these presidential hopeful politicians, along with the news media, who are using the tragedy that manifested in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, to further their agendas.
Turning these events into a circus is so immensely disrespectful, the people who live and work in these towns are suffering, really suffering, yet all these unprincipled individuals can think of is themselves, and the media is right behind them fanning the flame.
The rhetoric that is being vomited out by these social justice warriors is full of innuendos that carry zero substance; in essence, it is a pack of lies born of narcissistic minds.
We are now to believe that if a citizen has a commitment to traditional values and ideas, holds a political view that favors free enterprise, free speech and private ownership, then that citizen is now a white supremacist.
This type of hysterical rhetoric is nothing more than a contrived claim that holds no water. I am truly weary of being held to objective truth by people who do not believe in objective truth.
These type of mass killings, regardless of the weapon being used, are in my opinion profoundly evil and are perpetrated by individuals with a profound mental illness.
You cannot just put a Band-aid on it and call it good, all this arbitrary finger-pointing these politicians are doing with the media backing them up is pointless. No real answers, no real healing, no real fair and sensible truth based on fact, only biased statements based on opinion that drives people apart rather than bringing them together.
