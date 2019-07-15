Dear Editor: North County Fire/EMS wants to say thank you.
Our fire authority recently approved a strategic plan that identifies how North County Fire will respond to increasing call volumes. There was significant participation by community members, whose time and perspectives were valued and appreciated.
The plan calls for asking property owners to consider a fire levy lid lift to maintain emergency service levels. This means returning the fire levy to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value, an amount that voters originally approved in 2008. Funding would be used to hire up to six emergency personnel and purchase supporting apparatus to respond to higher call volumes.
The NCRFA Board of Fire Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution placing the lid lift on the November General Election ballot.
This was an open, public process and we will continue to share information over the next several months.
Thank you for being open to hearing our plan to maintain quality emergency services for our community.
