Dear Editor: Snohomish County released the third Request for Proposals for Kayak Point Golf Course on July 3, with a three-week deadline for submission. Released one day before a major holiday when many people would be on vacation, etc., it seemed foolish timing with a certain outcome predetermined. The RFP deadline has now been extended until Sept. 5. (See “Charting a new course” in the Aug. 13 SC News.)
The county had Kemper Sports do a cost analysis and study of what the course needed. The result? $4-7 million in upgrades are needed. County Parks Director Tom Tiegen used that as logic to report the course was too expensive to maintain or refurbish.
Meanwhile, in the RFP, the last year of golf course operation (2018) shows revenue of almost $1 million. An income statement from 2006 shows revenue of more than $1.5 million for that year. Tiegen was hired by the county as head of parks in 2007. It has been downhill ever since.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, various police departments and SWAT teams used the facility for a joint training exercise back in June. They used the clubhouse to simulate a hostage situation and well over 50 officers attended. The Coast Guard showed up a week later to perform one of their own training exercises. Using bullhorns and creating a disturbing environment, many of us in the neighborhood wondered how long these events would go on. The public was not welcome to watch (or film).
Today, Aug. 13, a farmer arrived with his field mower. This is the first time the grass has been cut since the end of March. Junk and old machinery are still strewn around the maintenance shop area.
This once beautiful course, driving range, golf school and 11,000-plus square foot restaurant remains closed to the public since last October, with no future plans in place. All of the neighbors are disappointed in our county leadership.
