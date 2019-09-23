Dear Editor: I was surprised with the front page article this week, Resident appeals crematory decision, first paragraph; Stanwood resident Peggy Kitting, with support of others in the city, doesn’t want a crematory in downtown Stanwood.

I find that odd since downtown Stanwood already has cremation services across the street from the proposed location at Gilbertson Funeral Home & Cremation service. 

Editor’s note: As SC News has reported, cremation services currently offered in Stanwood are conducted in Mount Vernon.

