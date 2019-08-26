Dear Editor: I just wanted to mention that the Aug. 13 photo on Page A9 of an “albino” doe and fawns doesn’t seem quite accurate.  

My understanding is that an albino has no color and pink/red eyes. This one looks like it has some color, so I think it would more accurately be called “leucistic,” which is a partial loss of pigmentation. 

I first heard this word from my fellow birders at Pilchuck Audubon with birds that don’t have the usual coloring. Thank you. 

More from this section

Tags

Load comments