Dear Editor,
Paving a 14-mile section of the 40-mile Mountain Loop Highway from Darrington to Granite Falls? I have been driving that route since 1964. Back then, the area was primitive with a few pullouts for overnight tenters. As years went by, and the road into Monte Christo washed out, the loop was casually maintained and not bad to drive until people started to take the loop as a shortcut. Then, as traffic volume went up, ruts and pot holes became problematic.
Yes, many backcountry backpackers have access, and they do not complain.
Why do the officials want this paved, and who specifically are they? We already have a paving and bridge problem in our state that is not properly funded, so why is there a great push from these few officials? I suspect it is motivated by the lure of money.
There are some people who use that route in a commute, but it’s few.
I suspect only a small number would benefit disproportionately to the cost, and someone spent $500,000 to actually study this? It is too pristine, too beautiful, too curvy, to close to the creek, too hilly and too hard to maintain as it is, especially in the winter.
Simply widening the road will result in major destruction of fauna and flora, opening the canopy, and displacing nature’s environment, and pollute the creek flow, merely to accommodate more vehicles. So, greed is probably the motive.
In my opinion, don’t pave or widen this scenic back road and do not reclassify it as a scenic byway. It is already a money pit with no services and only one pay phone if you are lucky to know where to find it and scant cell phone reception.
Be content that it is primitive and do not wreck it for undisclosed personal, political or corporate agendas.
