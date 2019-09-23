Dear Editor: I am writing today to personally endorse and support Natalie Hagglund in her re-election to our school board.
I have known and worked with Natalie for 17 years, as the accompanist for our regional choirs, and in school settings and concerts. And as a parent working with her in various capacities in the community, as a volunteer in the schools, PTA president, “Volunteer of the Year,” Boy Scout merit badge counselor and other civic capacities.
She is the only candidate running for this position with children presently in the school system, so she does have skin in the game. I am no longer surprised seeing Natalie at almost every event we attend with our children.
The Natalie I know is totally honest and truthful, has admirable personal skills which she shares with the greater community, dedicated, efficient and able to independently handle any task before her. She manages with detail, politely seeks confirmation and clarification, and unceremoniously moves onto the next task — without seeking praise or recognition.
Now in my 48th year as an educator in public, private and higher education, Natalie Hagglund is the type of board member it is a pleasure to partner with, in the successful inspiration and education of our own children. She has earned the support of this entire community.
