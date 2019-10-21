Dear Editor,
I strongly recommend to the citizens of the Stanwood-Camano School District to re-elect Natalie Hagglund and Ken Christoferson to the Board of Directors; they are dear to my heart. It was my honor to work with the board members, as the secretary to the superintendent for 17 and a half years. During this time, the communities have been able to trust the honesty and integrity of the Board; promises made, promises kept. Many educational and maintenance levies passed and the most recent bond measure passed to build the new high school complex, alternative schools, maintenance/technology facilities, and updates to the stadium. All construction projects are “on time and on budget.” This is outstanding.
Natalie and Ken are committed to “One Community Dedicated to the Success of Every Student” and the safety of all. Student test scores are above state averages, enrollment is increasing, the district is fiscally stable, students have access to vocational programs, advanced placement courses, College in the High School credits, credit retrieval program and the highly capable program, to name a few.
Their passion and dedication to serve as board members, for their communities, have been exemplary.
Please cast your vote to re-elect Natalie Hagglund and Ken Christoferson, for the SCSD Board of Directors, with your trust.
