Dear Editor,
As a retired school principal living on Camano Island, I write in strong support of Natalie Hagglund for re-election to the Stanwood Camano School District Board of Directors. Natalie has been a highly effective board member, and voters would be well advised to return her to her current position.
Natalie has shown a willingness to learn and to work with others in what can be a difficult role. As a first-term board member, Natalie attended Washington State School Directors Association annual conferences and regional seminars to educate herself effectively. In her first term, she quickly earned support of board directors and was selected to serve as board vice-president. Known for her integrity, Natalie has also demonstrated fairness to all bargaining units and unions.
Community involvement is vital for a school board member, and Natalie’s long-established record is admirable. A graduate of Stanwood High School, she’s currently the only director with children in our schools full-time and has her “finger on the pulse.” She volunteers regularly in the district, served as PTA president, currently serves on the Port Susan PTO, and has been honored as “Volunteer of the Year.” In the community, Natalie uses her musical talent to play for school plays, choirs, and several local churches. She serves as scholarship chairman for the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation and handles over $200,000 in scholarships each year. She is also a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts, a preschool teacher at Our Saviour Lutheran Church, and registrar for Stanwood Lacrosse.
I have rarely encountered a school director with the exceptional personal attributes and commitment to students and community such as Natalie Hagglund. Her record and passion for kids is well established. She is the best choice for school board director, and for this reason I am voting for her and strongly encourage you to do the same.
