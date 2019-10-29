Dear Editor,

 

I support Natalie Hagglund for Stanwood Camano School Board. Natalie and her family are active and staunch supporters of Stanwood schools, youth sports and other programs. She has been instrumental in getting the school district to provide more support for youth sports and other programs because she knows the importance of after school activities for the development of children.

She and her family are dedicated to making the community the best it can possibly be to raise children for all families. Whether it is scouting, sports or the church, you can always find Natalie and her family actively involved. Natalie always strives to do what is right for the schools and the community and is my choice for school board.

 

Anthony Bennett

Camano Island

