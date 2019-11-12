Dear Editor,
Every year around Halloween, Stanwood Community and Senior Center facilitates a community Haunted House. This year the event was on Oct. 25-26. This year we had a record number of people coming through at 340.
We had a lot of help from young people in the community, seniors, staff and volunteers. Thank you to Debbie Thompson (staff) and Bill Sanford (Board President) for heading this up. Thank you to Clarene for bringing young people through the foreign exchange program and for young people from the Aktion Club and the community. Thank you to Pipper, Danny, Igor, Rebecca, Adam, Macy, Jorge, Elias, Anika, Marshall, Edwardo, Khame, Grace, Brandon, Kristian, and Paisley. We would also like to thank some volunteers: Vicki, Julie, Barbara, Lynn, Judy, Kelly, Rachell. We appreciate eveyone’s help to make this a successful event.
Join us next year for our annual Haunted house.
