Dear Editor: Initiative 976 is another one of Tim Eyman’s initiatives that people better think really hard about before they vote in November. Sure, it will help many people save on their car tabs, which is good, but think about all the problems it will create.
Funding for Sound Transit, $328 million per year and many jobs, will be cut. Other agencies could see cuts: money to fund Washington State Patrol activities, state ferry maintenance, highway construction, county road and bridge projects, bike and pedestrian projects.
I-976 would also threaten projects such as building sidewalks, repaving streets and installing flashing yellow lights in school zones.
Of course, it is my opinion as far as job losses, but what is another alternative? If there is no money to pay people to do the work, they would have to be let go.
I really believe newspapers should publish this information, as it might give people food for thought. It would be a disservice to the voters, if they haven’t thought things through.
If I-976 passes, I hope it won’t be one of you who voted for it.
