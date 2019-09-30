Dear Editor: The semi-truck and industrial truck traffic on Pioneer Highway five days a week is impacting the homes along the road in a very big way — in both safety and noise pollution. As the area grows, this is an issue that can no longer be ignored.
Many homes, including mine, are close to the road. Pioneer Highway runs through some of most densely populated neighborhoods of Stanwood, and north Stanwood just outside the city limits.
Due to their size, the semi-trucks and big dirt and rock haulers do not brake or swerve efficiently, and all families, including mine, are in danger when they use the road. The trucks are also very loud. Engines begin to be heard from over 200 yards away. As they roar past, the motors and vibrations are heard inside the house, disturbing peace, homes and activities.
We understand fuel, time and capital wear are major expenses and trucking companies choose the shortest route to use. But this short cut is coming at a high price for those living on Pioneer Highway.
An easy solution is at hand. The industrial truck traffic can reroute and use Interstate 5 and the unpopulated Highway 532, where truck traffic already exists. This would add but a few miles to their path. We ask Snohomish County Council to designate Highway 532 as an official truck route and prohibit through truck traffic on Pioneer Highway via statute, clear signage and enforcement. This precedent was established years ago when trucks were illegally bypassing the weigh scales on 1-5.
This change would pave the way for conscientious and responsive business practice in Stanwood and Snohomish County, greatly improve the lives of those living in the community and gain the deep respect of all who are currently affected.
