Dear Editor: When one receives an invitation, even by internet, one wishes to respond, but in the case of a recent invitation to attend a concert by the United States Marine Corps Band, there was only one option to respond.
In spite of the good intentions that underlie the invitation, it left a sour taste in my mouth by the way it was written. As a subscriber to a daily newspaper, I was extended the gift of two “VIP” tickets to attend “His own” United States Marine Corps Band’s performance.
The invitation implies that this band is the property of someone identified as “his” and not attributed to the entity that belongs to the citizens and taxpayers of the United States of America. It is a branch of the United States Marine Corps and as such, an extension of the Department of Defense, which was created to serve the citizens of the United States. We, more rightly and collectively should be said, the owners and not someone such as the president of the United States.
From where does this appellation come from? By using this terminology, the sponsoring entity supports the claims of the president of the United States that this and other entities and agencies, are “his” and then by default, not ours.
Ominous are the implications for our government when media sides with this sentiment, thereby no longer remaining nonpartisan.
