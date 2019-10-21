Dear Editor,
Ken Christoferson’s commitment to the Stanwood community is well documented by those people who know and respect him. I have known Ken for many years as a tireless worker for our children and their education. Ken and his wife Barbara raised two sons and daughter in our community having lived here all their lives.
Ken and his children graduated from Stanwood High School. As a successful businessman, Ken has been a dedicated supporter of public causes making personal sacrifices to further the betterment of our community. Ken does not shy away from tough challenges but has the strength of conviction and willingness to do the hard work for change and progress.
This is evident from his experienced service on the Stanwood-Camano School Board where he served from 1995 to 1999 and again from 2003 to the present. Ken also served 10 years as the school board president. It is a dedication that regularly gives back to his community.
Please join with me to support Ken Christoferson for school board director of District 4 so he can continue to work for the future of our children.
