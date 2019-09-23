Dear Editor: I want to take moment to thank the men and women of our local fire services for the outstanding tributes to 9/11 earlier this month in Stanwood and on Camano Island. The service at the Stanwood Fire Station was moving and helps to bring our community together as our country came together following the attacks of 9/11. Thanks Stanwood High School Band, too.
The fire and police procession on the highway was amazing, I didn’t know there was so much fire/EMS equipment in the north county. And now our trucks and equipment seem to be better and lasting longer.
I listened to Chief John Cermak speak at a community gathering last week and was impressed with how far our fire/medical response has come since the early days of an all-volunteer department. The government regulations, especially in the area of training, are staggering and costly.
In recent years Chief Cermak, Commissioner Greg Oakes and Chairman Larry Longley have done a wonderful job in leading the North County Regional Fire Authority or what we know as North County Fire/EMS. I appreciate their efforts and vision. A disaster drill was held recently in Warm Beach and North County Fire/EMS has been working on developing the Community Emergency Response Teams (CERT) to train people to take care of their families and neighbors in an emergency.
When it appears on the ballot, I will support the Levy Lid Lift from $1.36 back to $1.50 to ensure the high level of emergency medical care we have in our community.
Thank you again, and thanks to the Stanwood Camano News for the great job of keeping us informed with local news. We would appreciate more information on the local candidates currently running for office in the Stanwood Camano area.
