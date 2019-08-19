Dear Editor: A recent Associated Press article, “Perdue: US farmers will regain markets lost in trade war,” by Steve Karnowski failed to fill in missing presuppositions.
Who are these “farmers” he is talking about? Is he talking about the big corporate operators who plant crops in excess of 10,000 acres or more? Are these “farmers” planting soybeans or non-GMO corn, or just corn for the production of ethylene, or sunflower seed, rape seed, mustard, potatoes, sugar beets? Are these farmers who harvest hard red winter or white wheat on 10,000 plus acres or are these other classes of farmers in the agribusiness world.
Also missing from this Perdue discussion is how the American public is paying for the tariffs passed on to them by the increased cost of goods manufactured in China and shipped here for consumption. Perdue also fails to state how much money the taxpayers will pay these so-called farmers to indemnify them from Trump’s tariff programs, also more for the taxpayer to pay. And, where in the budget will the Trump administration get that money?
Many of the commodities we export are contracted for by major agribusiness with farmers and their markets. Will the major exporters pay their fair share of the cost? Will the railroads and truckers and barge operators as well as the grain storage facilities also be indemnified? If not, why not?
If the farmers had not voted for Donald Trump, we would not be in this mess and yet, amazingly, many of them and big agribusiness still support this administration, which basically threw them all under the Trump bus with no way to get back to profitability. Why indemnify the farmers and not the rest of the consumer market that will pay the grand share of this Trump fiasco?
Perdue knows next to nothing about rural communities. Big agribusiness does not need small rural communities today.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.