Dear Editor: On behalf of the planning committee for Camano Island National Night Out, I’d like to extend our sincere thanks to our generous sponsors and helpers for their part in making our second NNO such a big success!
Thanks to Randy and Marla Heagle and their Windermere team for providing hot dogs and beverages for everybody; thanks to Scott and his team at the Camano Plaza IGA, whose generous donation of home-baked cookies put smiles on everyone’s faces, and thanks to Jim Fay and the folks at Puget Sound Tree Care, for helping our flag fly proudly and freely!
To our volunteers, our exhibitors and, most important, our many Camano neighbors who attended this event and who support National Night Out: We thank you for your support and look forward to seeing you next year.
