Dear Editor: I have been a builder and developer in the Stanwood and Camano area for over 35 years. Last night the City Council approved the final plat of Trailside subdivision for our company.
I want to express my sincere thanks to the city staff for their diligence and expertise in working with us to complete this project. We have developed other projects in Stanwood and this one went especially well. The staff and inspection department worked with us to overcome the usual challenges associated with development and were knowledgeable, decisive and efficient in the process.
We have built over 75 homes in town, Pioneer Hills, Candle Ridge and other lots and have always kept affordable and high quality housing in the forefront of our mission. These 14 homes will be soon be offered to the community as affordable, high quality and centrally located single-family residences designed to blend in with the Stanwood comprehensive plan. They are close to shopping, city services and have a walking trail to Heritage Park.
Again, thank you, Stanwood and city staff for your help with this project and your friendly and cooperative expertise.
