Dear Editor,
Island County retrieves its mail from the Post Office daily at 8:30 a.m. By 10 a.m. it has been distributed to the appropriate department or office’s mailboxes. When we picked up our mail today (Sept. 25), it included several tax payments. Of the 70 or so envelopes we received, 29 were postmarked Aug. 29, and 20 were postmarked Sept. 5 — stamped as processed and distributed in Seattle. Mail can take a month or more to be delivered.
When you call our office and insist that you mailed something in August and we tell you we have not received it, please do not assume we have lost your check. Your payment is posted according to the date postmarked on the envelope. Any late fees caused by the delayed delivery are waived.
Our office offers electronic options for paying your taxes that avoid possible mail delay — Auto Pay, payment by credit or debit cards, payment by eCheck — details are at islandcountywa.gov/treasurer or come to the office in person or drop off your payment in the drop box. Oh, by the way, the deadline for the 2nd half tax payment is Oct. 31.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.