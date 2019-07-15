Dear Editor: Thank you to the Stanwood Camano community for financial support of the Imagination Library program over the past 11 years. During that time, Stanwood Camano Rotary Club has sent over 50,000 books at no cost to children in our community.
Community support makes this program possible. Rotary is conducting a fundraising drive with a goal of $3,000 for 2019.
Imagination Library sends age appropriate books, at no charge, to children living in our school district from birth to age 5. This literacy program is sponsored by the Dolly Parton Foundation, which has proven results for helping with school readiness as a result of parents reading to their pre-schoolers.
Rotary sends books monthly to over 750 children at a cost of $2.08 per book, including post-age. Rotary initiated this amazing literacy program, and its success has made the Imagination Library truly a community program. The annual cost is now over $19,000, which is more than a small local club can afford alone. We depend on donations and need more.
A donation of $25 will send books to one child, $100 to four children, $250 to 10 children, and a $1,000 donation will provide funding for books to 40 children each month for a year.
I offer thanks in advance for any contributions to this cause that means so much. Send donations to Stanwood Camano Rotary Foundation, PO Box 1754, Stanwood, WA 98292. Visit imaginationlibrary.com or call 425-760-3278 to learn more.
With public support, our Imagination Library will continue to send high quality books to the children in our community.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.