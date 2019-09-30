Dear Editor: I had the privilege and honor of serving the citizens of Stanwood and Camano Island as a member of the Stanwood Camano Island school district board of directors from 2001 until 2018.
During my tenure I was fortunate to work some very dedicated individuals. Ken Christoferson and Natalie Hagglund have both been outstanding public servants. Each of them have strong ties to the community. Having gone to school here and establishing their homes in the area.
Their leadership has been invaluable as they helped guide the district. Both Natalie and Ken have demonstrated that they are excellent stewards of the trust placed upon them.
During their service on the board they have always made decisions based upon their core belief of doing what is best for the students.
I urge you to cast your ballot for Ken and Natalie. They have been an important reason that our school district is on a sound financial basis. Each has the expertise, desire, passion and commitment to serve the students and community.
