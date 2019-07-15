Dear Editor: I hear Stanwood needs some money to fix parks and create some new ones. Perhaps some cash for a great roundabout as well?
I have a sure-fire way to generate revenue, and guess what, it does NOT include putting in a pot shop!
All the city has to do is place a police officer on 68th Avenue NW (Cedarhome Drive). You see, right in between that cute little Cedarhome Market (which many children frequent every day) and Cedarhome Baptist Church is a stretch of road that has a speed limit of 25 miles per hour.
Well, I live on that road and can tell you cars don’t go 25 miles per hour there, they go around 40 miles per hour at least. Officers could probably write close to 20 tickets a day while keeping people safe at the same time.
I hope the city will consider doing this because we could use a roundabout at Highway 532 and 64th Avenue NW.
