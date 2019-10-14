Dear Editor,
The letter about sea level rise on Oct. 1 was insightful and thoughtful, and the letter writer may be interested in knowing what Island County and Washington Sea Grant are doing to educate the public about the topic.
On Sept. 28, I joined more than 40 Camano residents who attended an excellent free workshop on Sea Level Rise at Vista Madrona Fire Station, courtesy of the Island County Marine Resources Committee. The morning workshop was presented on Camano, and on Whidbey the same presentation was made in the afternoon, which had over 80 attendees registered.
Speakers from Washington Sea Grant provided an overview of sea level rise in Washington State, as well as showing us how to use mapping tools to learn how different sea level rise scenarios would affect our coastal communities and residents.
Maps and laptop computers on each table allowed us to practice using websites available to the public to see how our own properties may be impacted. Island County Planning and Island County Marine Resources Committee staff discussed and answered questions about local strategies by our county government to address the problem, and to plan for the future.
For those who are interested in learning about the workshop materials, and to access the websites that provide information and mapping about sea level rise, you can find them at islandcountymrc.org/projects/sea-level-rise-workshop
