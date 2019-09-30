Dear Editor: Three feet by 2100? Sea level rise is impossible to predict, even with all the scientific studies being done. For one thing, a lot depends on whether we humans can reduce the amount of fossil fuels we burn and pollute the atmosphere with. How warm overall will average temperatures be? Given that, how much polar ice will melt? We have 80 years.
Many would say that this is the sort of thing that can be put off. The actual truth is that our collective actions today will be results people will live with down the line, well after we are no longer here.
What we all have to do is to become more aware than humans have ever had to be about local, state, regional, national and international thinking and decision making. Locally, we cannot depend on people at the national or state level to figure it out for us. And we have to be on top of this now. It could take us years to arrive at a useful consensus about how to understand the problems and what we can do about them.
Humans have never been known to think long term, beyond maybe a decade or two. But, we will have to learn how. A 10-year-old in 2020, will be 40 in 2050. When you look back on your life, you realize that three decades can go by pretty quickly. What world will we give them? What problems? We should make an effort to deal with what is shaping up to be dealt with now, so they will thank us for being honest with them and for trying.
