Dear Editor: Speaking as a kid to other kids with elderly parents, consider this statement: “One more accident and we take away your driver’s license.”
What does that mean? A fender dent, or when someone is killed? Do people have to die or be seriously injured before kids take the responsible action of taking their parent’s driver’s license?
“Dad’s license expires in a year and we won’t let him renew it.” What does that mean? That the cops take it away, but Dad drives for another year and might kill people or himself?
A driver’s license is a way of life. It is a symbol of freedom, necessary for getting groceries, getting to doctor’s appointments and attending social activities. Our parents get around and don’t ask for help. But when is it time for kids to become the parent and stop their parents from driving?
Ask questions: Does their car have dents and scratches? Would you put your child in a car with your father/mother driving? If no, get that license.
Ride with your parents. Are you scared? Take actions to stop them from driving.
“Dad only drives to Stanwood.” Does that mean that accidents don’t happen on Camano Island? Or, that Dad only knows how to get that far without getting lost? Denial is a wonderful defense mechanism but can be deadly.
Too many times I’ve been behind a car going 35 mph in a 50-mph zone. I ask myself, “Is the driver impaired? Is he truly concentrating on driving, is he distracted or just not aware of what is going on?
Because your parent isn’t capable of driving and you know it, do you take their license and risk losing your inheritance or do you still let them drive and risk someone getting killed or injured?
Become the parent and save your parents and other kids’ parents.
