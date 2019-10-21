Dear Editor,
We’ve worked with Steve Shepro on several projects and are voting Steve Shepro for City Council Position 5.
Over the years we’ve witnessed his personal commitment to integrity; his dedication to being involved in improving our city and community; and his thirst for knowledge, a commitment to communication and the accompanying ability to thoroughly research and understand complex issues.
These values are deeply important to us and would serve our city and community well.
He has integrity. Steve doesn’t ask if it would be politically expedient to investigate and take a stand on issues that would negatively impact our community. He steps forward, does his research, holds people accountable and works to prevent and correct the damage of poor decisions.
He will improve our city and community. Steve serves as a Planning Commissioner, is an active member of the Parks and Trails Committee and attends Economic Development Board meetings. Steve supports an organized approach to managing our incoming development, so that growth is not at the expense of the community as has happened to many areas.
Communication, knowledge and research are key to Steve. He has studied economic issues and supports open government, with an emphasis on communication and transparency. He considers perspectives other than his own, is a proven team player and works well under pressure. His degree in geography provides a basis for understanding the complex issues that affect urban areas. He excels at uncovering all sides of an issue to get a balanced overview. If these values are also important to you, please vote for Steve Shepro, City Council Position 5.
