Dear Editor: Recently, the Trump administration released its plan to remove Endangered Species Act protections for wolves across the lower 48 states.
Without this critical protection in place, wolves could be once again shot on sight, killed in traps and relentlessly persecuted. Once nearly hunted to extinction in the lower 48 states, northern gray wolves have returned to the Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest. Wolves are still attempting to return to other areas of historic habitat, including the southern Rockies and Adirondacks.
Wolves have complex family structures and killing individual family members affects entire packs. They have a strong emotional connection to their pack mates and research has shown that when a member of a pack dies, the other wolves mourn.
Wolves play a key role in keeping ecosystems healthy. They help keep deer and elk populations in check, which can benefit many other plant and animal species. The carcasses of their prey also help to redistribute nutrients and provide food for other wildlife species, like grizzly bears and scavengers.
As for livestock interactions, there are many nonlethal deterrents that can be implemented to prevent ranchers from losing their animals to wolves.
Trump’s proposal is based on politics, not science. In an independent scientist peer-review of the proposal commissioned by US Fish & Wildlife Service, the scientists were unanimous in criticizing the agency’s proposal.
We must all speak out to ensure wolves keep the critical protections of the Endangered Species Act to secure the long-term survival and recovery of this iconic species.
