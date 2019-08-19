Dear Editor: At the Aug. 8 Stanwood City Council meeting, Councilmember Rob Johnson took a moment to mention the passing of a very special Mount Vernon resident, Vera Rothrock. He described her as the driving force behind Mount Vernon’s very fine park system, and past president of the Mount Vernon Parks Foundation.
The point Mr. Johnson made is how fortunate their city was to have someone like Vera. Sometimes, all it takes is one dedicated person to make a significant difference in the quality of our lives. I completely agree with his assessment.
If anyone reading this knows someone who would like to play a more active role in improving our parks and trails, or in discussing the formation of a Stanwood Parks Foundation, please contact Councilmember Rob Johnson or Mayor Leonard Kelley (360-629-2181). We should not expect our city staff to do all the work, with no citizen involvement.
This year, our city has focused on an effort to make parks and trails a top priority. It is a perfect time to get involved. Our community has much to gain from your efforts.
