Dear Editor: The recent article “Stanwood considers proposed crematory” published on Aug. 13 elicited a range of emotions:
-- Anger at the ignorant citizens who so arrogantly believe their opinion of what kind of business should or shouldn’t occupy downtown is in my best interest, too; it is not.
-- Embarrassment for the city of Stanwood generated by their complicit and reactionary response to the whining of those few citizens. How is it fair, justified or even legal to issue building permits and then, halfway through construction, ask the permittee to suspend activity, for no apparent reason except the distaste of a few small-minded individuals?
-- And sadness. I can no longer, in good conscience, encourage or recruit entrepreneurs to come to Stanwood and build their dream.
It is obvious that unless we can please the zealots among us, we have no chance of navigating the bureaucratic maze, where rules are changed midstream by the town crier. I’m an angry, embarrassed and sad business owner.
