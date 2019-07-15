Dear Editor: “No one leaves their home unless home is the mouth of a shark.” -- From the poem "Home" by Warsan Shire.
On July 12, Mary and I joined a few dozen fellow Americans at the Lights for Liberty vigil near the Camano Commons. It was one of hundreds of such gatherings throughout the country.
Participants represented both Camano and Stanwood and one person, who happened to be visiting the area from another state, even joined.
It is heartening to know so many citizens refuse to stay silent while our government chronically incarcerates and abuses people whose only “crime” is having fled their homelands due to hopeless poverty, starvation and violence to what President Ronald Reagan once described as the shining city on the hill.”
Crime?
Seeking asylum is an internationally accepted legal act.
Besides, for those who have read our own country’s history, many of the conditions these folks are fleeing are the direct result of our long-term history of what we euphemistically termed intervention.
The mass incarcerations of adults and tearing apart of families is not what the world has come to expect from us. Our parents ... and many of the still-living members of the greatest generation, fought a bloody war against a monstrous enemy that was defined by such practices ... and worse.
As children of immigrants, we applaud all of those who are willing to stand against and oppose this cruel and racist policy before we, too, are permanently defined by it.
