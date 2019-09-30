Dear Editor: This letter is written to extend a hearty thank you to the Stanwood City Council for action taken at the meeting on 9/12/19. They voted to remove the restriction adopted in the Annexation Agreement with Sno-Isle in 2013, which required that any potential new library facility serving Stanwood be constructed in a specific area inside the city limits. The removal of this language allows for a more robust discussion on future options. The City also deserves recognition for their recent Community Survey, in which they asked for citizen input and comments on a number of civic services including library service and facilities in our community. Thank you to Rob Johnson, Dianne White, Larry Sather, Elizabeth Callaghan, Kelly McGill, Judy Williams, Timothy Pearce and Mayor Leonard Kelley for your service.
The Stanwood Friends of the Library is a volunteer group that meets throughout the year to support our community library and to discuss library services. If you live in the greater Stanwood area and would like to join in our conversation about our library, its future needs and services, we cordially invite you to our next meeting. Please join in the conversation at the Stanwood Library on October 8, at 6:30pm.
