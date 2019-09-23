Dear Editor: I’ve been thinking about truth and morality lately, and I have concluded that when a person, institution or the media postulates a viewpoint and/or their morality upon a subject with an underlying agenda and then promotes that viewpoint as truth, that truth is hollow at best.
When reflecting on another’s viewpoint, the first action would be to thoughtfully suspect that there is the possibility that the viewpoint being put forth is not true or that it is a partial truth, and then take it upon ourselves to scrutinize it to see if it is well-founded and valid.
When reflecting on another’s idealistic moral compass being pressed onto people who lived in the past or try to tie the atrocities of those times to today as if nothing has changed, it is emotional recklessness. The past was a different time and place and you simply cannot impose one’s morals on people who lived in the past. You can, however, learn from them. Not to repeat those errors of the past is not to forget or change the past, but to realize that we all share the responsibly to see that it doesn’t happen again.
The New York Times is not burdened by a sense of ethics. In publishing their 1619 project, they are telling a contrived partial truth in which the narrative being promoted is being driven by the 2020 presidential election rather than the actual truth of the times.
To blame the ills of today’s society on slavery that began in 1619 is misleading. One would think that The New York Times would be more concerned with suppressing the slavery that takes place today in 2019 America in the form of human trafficking rather than communicating an engineered history lesson that is designed to divide.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.