Dear Editor: I’m wondering why the city of Stanwood allows outdated signage to remain year after year. Viking Village has a Dollar Store sign for a store that is no longer located there; a Viking Restaurant sign remains as well.
It seems this should be monitored by the city for current business as well as those that have closed.
